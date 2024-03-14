South Africa: Hazelmere Dam Project Successfully Completed

The raising of the Hazelmere Dam project was successfully completed at a cost of R820 million, increasing the storage capacity of the dam, said Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

It increased from 23.9 million m3 to 43.6 million m3, which is an increase of 83% for the KwaZulu-Natal dam.

"To enable this additional stored water to be treated and supplied to the City of eThekwini, the uMngeni-uThukela Water Board has completed a project to increase the capacity of the Hazelmere Water Treatment Works from 55 to 75 millilitres (ML) per day, at a cost of R135 million.

"It will further increase the capacity of the treatment works to 90 ML per day within the next three years at a cost of R25 million," Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

She was addressing a media briefing on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting that was held on Wednesday.

During this meeting, Cabinet received a progress report on four strategic Mega Raw Water Resource Augmentation projects executed by the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS).

"The implementation of the Umzimvubu Water Project [in the Eastern Cape] was delayed for many years by [a] lack of funding. However, the access roads to the dam, which is 84% complete, is expected to be completed by June 2024. The construction of the dam, which is at 6%, is expected to be completed in 2028.

"The Raising of the Tzaneen Dam Project [in Limpopo], which is currently at 40%, is expected to be completed in March 2025, at a cost of R555 million," the Minister said.

Ntshavheni said the Raising of the Clanwilliam Dam Wall Project in the Western Cape is aimed at meeting the need for additional water for agriculture development, which includes resource-poor farmers.

"The dam wall is being increased by 13 metres to increase its storage capacity from 122 million m3 to 343 m3, which is an increase of 181%. The project is currently at 34% construction and anticipated to be completed in April 2028 at an estimated cost of R3.92 billion," she said.

Upgrading informal settlements

Cabinet also received a progress report on the implementation of the Informal Settlements Upgrading Partnership Grant Framework/ Policy that was introduced in the 2019/ 2020 financial year.

"The objective of the Grant is to provide the means for households to receive basic services such as water, electricity, roads, stormwater, refuse removal and sanitation services. The target was to upgrade 1500 informal settlements," the Minister said.

The progress has been reported as follows: