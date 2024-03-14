South Africa: 30 Years of Freedom Campaign Approved

Cabinet has approved the implementation of 30 years of freedom and democracy communication campaign both domestically and internationally.

"South Africa is marking 30 years since the historic election of 27th of April 1994. The commemoration of this milestone in the trajectory of our developmental democracy requires a government-wide approach," Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Thursday.

The campaign to celebrate 30 years of Freedom and Democracy aims to mobilise the country to celebrate the gains, achievements and the milestone of 30 years of democratic rule and living in a free and democratic society.

It also seeks to highlight the achievements of the democratic government since 1994 and to highlight and profile the progress of individuals, communities and the country, which has been enabled by the democratic dispensation.

Human Rights Day

Meanwhile, the commemoration of the national Human Rights Day will take place at the George Thabe Stadium in Sharpeville, Gauteng, on Thursday, 21 March 2024.

"The national Human Rights Day commemorates the Sharpeville Massacre of 1960, where peaceful protestors marching against discriminatory pass laws were fatally shot by the apartheid police and others were wounded.

"Hosting the event in Sharpeville symbolises government's commitment to honour the sacrifices made by those who fought and died for our liberation in Sharpeville and other communities throughout South Africa," Ntshavheni said.

She made these remarks in Cape Town while addressing the media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Wednesday.