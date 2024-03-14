South Africa: Ethekwini Municipal Workers' Strike Infringes On Human Rights

Cabinet has expressed concerns at the illegal protest action by eThekwini municipal workers, which has seen violence as well as water and power outages.

"The impact of the strike has seen many residents without water, electricity and waste removal, which is an infringement of the rights of people and a contravention of the Constitution.

"Such behaviour will not be tolerated. Cabinet calls on law enforcement agencies to do all it takes to protect the rights of people," Minister in The Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said at the post Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

Ntshavheni said the closing of critical services, such as clinics, is tantamount to sabotage and a threat to life.

"Those found guilty will face the full might of the law," the Minister said.

The EThekwini Municipality has served 79 employees with notices of misconduct for engaging in unlawful conduct, as outlined in the Disciplinary Procedure Collective Agreement. These employees, from different units, face various charges in relation to their participation in the unlawful industrial action, which started on 27 February 2024.