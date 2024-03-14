Tanzania: Matola Commends Simba, Sad On Missed Chances

Simba Assistant Coach Suleiman Matola (pictured) has commended the team's performance in their 3-1 victory over Singida Fountain Gate in the Premier League match held at the Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday night.

"We played well and I'm proud of the team's performance. Hopefully, we will continue to improve in our next encounters," he expressed.

Saido Ntibazonkiza's brace in the 5th and 9th minutes, along with Freddy Kouablan's goal in the 34th minute respectively, assured the Msimbazi Street side of three crucial points in their title race.

Their opponents, Singida's FG lone and consolation goal was scored by Thomas Ulimwengu in the 83rd minute of the game.

Simba is currently settled in third place in the Mainland Premier League log, with 42 points from 18 games, after 13 wins, three draws and two losses.

They are two points behind second placed Azam FC and seven points behind leaders and defending champions Young Africans, who are on 49 points from 18 outings.

Despite the victory, Coach Matola highlighted the issue of his side wasting scoring opportunities created during the match, emphasising the need for more accuracy in front of the goal.

"If we had been more careful, we could have scored more goals than we did, but that's football. I commend the players for ensuring we emerged victorious, not forgetting Simba fans," he remarked.

He expressed dissatisfaction with his team conceding a goal in every match, stressing the necessity for intensified training to rectify defensive lapses.

On his part Singida FG Interim Cooach Ngawi in a who was in charge of the team for the first time after the team's initial technical bench was disbanded described the match as intense, praising his team's quality despite the defeat.

"The game was good although we lost, we are going back to the drawing table to prepare well for the upcoming league matches to ensure we register positive results," he noted.

Singida FG is currently settled in the 12th position in the league log, having collected 21 points from 20 matches. Commenting about the game Simba Sipper, Mohamed Hussein, revealed that they had been instructed by the technical bench to conserve energy after securing early results as part of preparation for their back-to-back games as tomorrow they will host Mashujaa FC from Kigoma Region.

On his part Singida striker, Deus Kaseke, acknowledged the team's initial lack of confidence after conceding an early goal but expressed optimism in their ability to bounce back in their remaining league games.

Simba's next match will be against Kigoma side Mashujaa FC, while Singida Fountain Gate will host Namungo FC, with both games scheduled for tomorrow.