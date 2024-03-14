Tanzania: TGU Juniors Golf Kits Arrive Tomorrow

DAR ES SALAAM: HERE comes a huge boost for the golf fraternity as junior golf kits are expected to be brought to Dar es Salaam tomorrow from Scotland.

Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) chairman Gilman Kasiga confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam yesterday that all is set for them to receive the junior golf kits that will support in junior golf academy and development project at large.

Kasiga said that the kits are donated by Golf Governing Body the Royal Golf Ancient Golf Club (R & A) of St Andrews, Scotland.

"We are prepared to receive the kits, the shipment will arrive in the country on March 15 (Friday), but it will take another week to finalise the clearance process of the consignment," he said.

Kasiga insisted that the awaited juniors' kits which are part of the effort to promote and develop golf through juniors' programs come at the right time.

The TGU chief recently announced that among others the union is committed to promoting the game at a high level starting with juniors' development programs.

"Sports carry important opportunities, such as employment, but to get there we need to have a proper juniors golf academy, which we are planning to start at the Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) Lugalo golf course of Dar es Salaam," he said.

He said that the kits will be allocated to the academy and other clubs that have been doing wonders in the junior development program.

The TGU chairman explained that the decision to allocate the first golf academy at Lugalo is to recognise the effort of the club in the junior development program so far.

He said the TPC Moshi Club of Kilimanjaro Region is another club that has for years done a tremendous job in promoting juniors and they recognise their effort.

Michael Luwongo, the Lugalo Chairman said his club is ready to work hand in hand with TGU in establishing the academy for the betterment of the game.

He said that his club has a special emphasis on junior development and is ready to start the needed preparation for the same.

"We are heading in the right direction in junior programs, we have talented juniors who are going to do wonders in some few years to come if we give them maximum support, as a club we are ready for the tough task," said Luwongo.