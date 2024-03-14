Tanzania: Baseline Assessment On Jnhpp to Protect Workforce Ready-Osha

THE Occupational Safety and Health Authority (OSHA) has completed the initial baseline occupational safety and health risk assessment on the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project (JNHPP) in Rufiji District, Coast Region.

This assessment is meant to acquire key information required in preparing strategies for protecting investment and workers at the project site.

OSHA's Chief Executive Officer Khadija Mwenda noted this recently upon visiting the project area.

According to the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Act of 2003, owners or supervisors of the workplaces have a duty to ensure that their workplaces are assessed at least once in a year.

"Basing on this law and our experience, the TANESCO (Tanzania Electric Supply Company) has asked us to do initial assessment at the project as a consultancy regarding strengthening the systems of controlling risks at workplaces," Ms Mwenda stated.

She thanked the President Samia Suluhu Hassan and other top leaders for having real intent of implementing the second largest hydropower project in Africa.

The scheme is expected to end power shortage in the country once completed.

"The decision made by the government to implement this hydropower project is fundamental in driving economic growth in the country," she added.

Therefore, she said, the OSHA has been conducting health and safety assessment at the project regularly since the project started, hence, contributing to reducing accidents, diseases and deaths among workers.

"Advice and guidance offered by the OSHA after assessment have largely contributed to successful implementation and timely completion with quality standards," she noted.

On his part, Project Manager from TANESCO, Eng Mathew Bundala, thanked the OSHA for its supervision and guidance on issues of health and safety for workers at the project.

The move has resulted to reduced accidents, diseases and deaths at the project. As per the law, the OSHA is mandated to do health and safety assessment on the project even after its completion in order to ensure that the production is sustainable.