South Africa: IFP Snatches Three Highly-Contested Wards From the ANC in Newcastle

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) in KwaZulu-Natal is excited to announce its resounding success in yesterday's by-elections, which saw the IFP taking three highly-contested wards from the ANC in the Newcastle Municipality.

In Ward 12, the IFP received 1,973 votes compared to the ANC's 763 votes, the EFF's 94 votes, and TSSA's 256 votes.

Similarly, in Ward 19, the IFP garnered 1,566 votes, surpassing the ANC's 732 votes, the EFF's 65 votes, and TSSA's 137 votes.

In Ward 23, the IFP secured 1,498 votes, while the ANC received 315 votes, the EFF received 0 votes, and TSSA received 213 votes.

These results again underscore the significant growing support for the IFP. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our supporters, volunteers, and structures for their unwavering dedication to our party.

In particular, the IFP would like to thank our provincial secretary, Mr. Xolani Dube, for his leadership during the campaign.

The IFP also extends its gratitude to the people of Newcastle for trusting us with their votes and for demonstrating their confidence in the IFP as the best alternative.

We recognise and appreciate the immense responsibility placed upon us, and we are committed to serving our constituents with dedication and integrity.

This remarkable victory is a testament to the lasting legacy of our late IFP Founder and President Emeritus, HRH Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. His commitment to the principles of honesty, humility, and integrity continues to inspire us as we strive to uphold his legacy.

As we approach the Provincial and National General Elections, these victories in the by-elections bolster our confidence and reaffirm our commitment to delivering meaningful change for the people of KwaZulu-Natal.

We are energised and determined to build on this momentum as we continue toward our goal of rebuilding KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa.

We call upon our newly-elected councillors to emulate the exemplary leadership of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, serving the people with dedication, honesty, and humility.