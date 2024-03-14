East Africa: Somali Security, Atmis and a 'Seamless' Transfer

Apa — Mogadishu (Somalia) The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) says it is in the middle of a seamless transfer of security responsibilities ahead of exiting the Horn of Africa country wracked by decades of strife.

Although the East African nations has gone through a lull in suicide bombings since the turn of the year, those responsible for security in the country are convinced that complacency may be the biggest 'enemy'.

Thousands of people had died in more than 16 years of al-Shabaab attacks including bombings that have struck at the heart of the capital Mogadishu, assassinating senior state officials and even forcing the security forces to beat strategic retreats.

Once upon a time, al-Shabaab terror had been so pervasive accross Somalia that, its fighters felt confident to infiltrate and even 'punish' Somalia's neighbours like Kenya that were contributing peacekeeping troops to a hybrid African Union force to neutralise their threat.

Years down the line, other crises have stolen the news headlines from Somalia as Shabaab lose the momentum and become a shadow of its former self with its signature raids on the country's politico-security infrastructure becoming more infrequent.

These gains are thanks to the then African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) which eventually gave way to a troop drawdown mission known at the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) which is currently stabilising much of the territories retaken from al-Shabaab, restructuring and retraining the national security forces.

"AMISOM achieved significant gains over the past 15 years in support of the emergence of a capable Somali National Army, a professional Somali Police Force and Federal institutions" says AU Commission chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat.

ATMIS's mandate he adds, reflects the evolving situation in Somalia, which is moving towards lasting peace, security, and stability despite still contending with the presence though confined of al-Shabaab infiltrators still retaining some capability to target Mogadishu like a deadly car bomb demonstrated last January.

A military coalition consisting of ATMIS, Somalia National Army personnel and tribal militias have been pushing al-Shabaab from the Lower Shabelle Region in southern Somalia.

The region has been one of the most adversely affected Somali regions by al-Shabaab activity.

Operation Badbaado 1 which was launched in 2019 has driven back Shabaab fighters from bridge towns straddling the Shabelle river. This area once housed bomb-making factories and minefields which have been destroyed by the coalition.

Some of the biggest territorial gains in the region happened in 2020 when a combination of Somali troops and AMISOM peacekeepers wrested control of the towns of Awdhiigle, Bariirre, Jannaale and Sabiid, strongholds of al Shabaab.

Meanwhile ATMIS says it is fully committed to the transition process, which will culminate in the transfer of full security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces (SSF) by the end of December 2024.

The AU Special Representative for Somalia Mohamed El-Amine Souef, told a joint press conference with Somalia's Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Daud Aweis on Wednesday that the progressive transfer of security responsibilities to the SSF must be accompanied by adequate support in other critical areas to consolidate the hard-won gains made in securing Somalia.

"It is therefore imperative that all partners align their efforts and support Somalia to ensure smooth coordination and a successful transition that promotes its long-term stability and development," noted Ambassador Souef.

As part of the transition process, ATMIS has withdrew 5,000 of its troops from Somalia and handed over 13 military bases to the Somali Security Forces during the first and second phases of the drawdown concluded last year.

4,000 ATMIS troops are being scheduled for withdrawal at the end of June 2024.

"As part of the planning process, open and constructive discussions have already begun with the Federal Government of Somalia taking into consideration the lessons learned from the previous phases," Ambassador Souef observed.

He commended the government and the people of Somalia for making significant progress on recovery as demonstrated by the country's recent admission to the East African Community trade bloc.

Minister Aweis assured Mogadishu residents of their safety and security during Ramadan.

"This year, once again, the security forces are determined to ensure maximum security in the city and prevent any attempts by the Al-Shabaab terrorist group to disrupt the peace and safety of the people," said Minister Aweis.

He further disclosed that the federal government of Somalia is in the process of concluding a review of the country's constitution to guarantee equal representation and good governance.

"The conclusion of the constitution review will enable us to find a competent system that can guarantee the country's political stability and bring to an end the long-standing process of enabling the country to have a constitution that responds to the current needs of building a united, peaceful and prosperous Somalia," added Minister Aweis.

WN/as/APA