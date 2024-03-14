Rwanda: How Efficient Are Electric Motorbikes?

Electric Motorbikes (E — bikes) were first introduced in Rwanda in 2019 in line with the Green Growth and Climate Resilient Strategy, a 2050 vision for the country of being a developed, climate-resilient and low-carbon economy.

Since then, various owners of e-bikes in Rwanda have continued to report that the motorbikes are environmentally friendly and convenient in terms of minimal maintenance, particularly the elimination of engine oil changes.

For instance, Alexis Gatera, a motorist based in Kigali who has been riding an e-bike for two years, has found it to produce zero emissions during operation unlike traditional petrol-powered bikes.

"Using it [e-bike] helps me to reduce my carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner environment in the City of Kigali, which means I can travel without adding to air pollution," he said.

One of the standout advantages of owning an e-bike is the reduced maintenance requirements, said Gatera.

"Unlike traditional motorbikes that require frequent engine oil changes, electric motorbikes eliminate this need," he explained.

Despite their promise, one of the primary challenges faced by e-bike owners in Rwanda is the high cost of batteries.

While e-bikes were initially hailed as a solution to rising fuel prices, different owners told The New Times that the expense of replacing batteries often outweighs the savings on fuel.

Like many others, Innocent Nsengiyumva, an e-bike owner based in Kigali, finds himself grappling with the dilemma of whether transitioning to a fuel-powered motorbike could be a financially viable option.

"At first," he said, "I was so excited and then it turned into disappointment when the price of batteries suddenly increased. Initially, the batteries were reasonably priced at Rwf 900, but later they surged to Rwf 2010. It was so disheartening. Sometimes, I miss my old petrol-powered motorbikes."

Commenting on the matter, Emmanuel Hakizimana, the Country Manager of local electric mobility firm, Ampersand, which provides e-bikes and battery swapping services, said that the increase in battery prices has been inevitable due to several factors affecting the company's operations.

"The impact of Covid-19 on transportation systems has led to increased costs, coupled with rising importation expenses and investments in research and development for better battery quality," he explained.

Hakizimana further noted that despite the price hike, batteries continue to offer a cost-effective solution with a range of up to 75 kilometres compared to 45 kilometres per litre of fuel.

According to the recent announcement by the Rwanda Utility Regulations Authority (RURA) released on February 12, one litre of petrol is currently being sold at Rwf 1,639.

Battery swapping stations currently limited to Kigali

Unlike traditional motorbikes that can traverse long distances across the country, e-bike owners in Rwanda are limited to shorter trips within the City of Kigali because battery-swapping stations are only available in the city.

The challenge hampers the mobility of owners and diminishes the practicality of e-bikes as a primary mode of transportation for longer journeys, said Albert Bugingo, a Kigali-based motorist who owns an e-bike.

"The concern is the limitation to staying within the city [Kigali]. I can't risk running out of battery while travelling outside of the city, as there's no way to recharge. This limitation prevents me from accessing opportunities and exploring other areas of the country," he explained.

In a move towards enhancing sustainable transportation, Rwanda Electric Motors, a company that manufactures e-bikes with dual batteries that are rented and swapped when they are ready to be recharged, has introduced motorbikes whose battery capacity enables them to travel from Kigali to countryside districts such as Kamonyi and Bugesera on a single charge.

Bonfils Bimenyimana, the Finance and Administration Manager of the company, said they are planning to establish new battery swapping stations across various provinces, particularly in the secondary cities, adding that the initiative aims to accommodate the demand for electric transportation options nationwide.

"We are currently in the planning stages, and we anticipate that between the end of this year and the beginning of the coming year [2025], we will have charging stations in some secondary cities," he added.