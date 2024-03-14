Rwanda: Bk Capital Introduces Tekana Personal Pension Scheme - A Step Towards Financial Security

Kigali, March 13, 2024 — BK Capital, incorporated in Rwanda in 2012 as BK Securities Limited, is a subsidiary of BK Group PLC. It's the largest investment bank and fund manager in Rwanda that offers Stock Brokerage, Fund Management and Administration, and Corporate Finance and Advisory services.

We are proud to announce the launch of Tekana Personal Pension Scheme. The scheme, unveiled today, marks a significant milestone in BK Capital's ongoing mission to foster financial well-being and security for all Rwandans.

Tekana Personal Pension Scheme is designed to provide individuals with a comprehensive and accessible avenue to save for retirement, offering a range of flexible options tailored to meet diverse needs and preferences. With Tekana, individuals can take control of their financial futures and embark on a journey towards a secure and comfortable retirement.

"At BK Capital, we recognise the importance of retirement planning in ensuring long-term financial security," said Siongo Kisoso, Managing Director at BK Capital. "With the launch of Tekana Personal Pension Scheme, we aim to empower individuals with a reliable and convenient solution to build their retirement savings, enabling them to enjoy peace of mind and financial independence in their golden years."

Tekana Personal Pension Scheme offers a host of features and benefits, including:

· Flexible Contributions: Tekana personal pension offers flexibility in terms of contribution amounts and frequency, allowing individuals to tailor their pension savings to their financial situation and goals.

· Earn compound interest target: Tekana offers competitive returns on investments, ensuring that individuals' savings grow steadily over time.

· Tax Relief: Contributions to Tekana's personal pension often qualify for tax relief, meaning individuals can save on income tax by contributing to their pension.

· Investment Growth: Funds within a Tekana are typically invested in a range of assets, such as stocks, bonds, and funds, with the potential for growth over time.

· Portability: Tekana will not be tied to any specific employer, so they can be easily transferred or continued even if an individual changes jobs or becomes self-employed.

· Retirement Options: Upon reaching retirement age, individuals can choose from various options for accessing their Tekana savings, including taking a lump sum, purchasing an annuity, or opting for income drawdown.

· Investment risk mitigation: Tekana will diversify investments across different asset classes, sectors, or geographic regions to spread risk, conducting thorough research and due diligence before making investment decisions.

· Onboarding Portal: Tekana will be digitally monitored where individuals will be onboarded and take full control of their plan online.

· Expert Guidance: BK Capital's team of financial experts is available to provide personalized guidance and support, helping individuals make informed decisions about their retirement planning.

"We believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to retire with dignity and financial security," added Siongo Kisoso, Managing Director at BK Capital. "With Tekana Personal Pension Scheme, we are committed to helping individuals across Rwanda build a brighter future for themselves and their families."

To learn more about Tekana Personal Pension Scheme and how to get started, visit www.bkcapital.rw.

About BK Capital Ltd scan here:

For media inquiries, please contact:

BK Capital PR Desk

Ntagungira Yves

yntagungira@bk.rw

www.bkcapital.rw