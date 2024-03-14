Rwanda: Older People, It's Time to Get Healthier

Staying healthy and feeling your best is important at any age. The ageing process often brings about changes in metabolism, muscle mass, bone density, and overall body function, and these may present a challenge for older folks staying healthy.

As people age, they are more likely to experience several conditions at the same time. Worldwide, people are living longer lives. Today, most people can expect to live into their seventies or beyond. Every country in the globe is seeing growth in both the size and proportion of elderly people in the population.

When we look at some interesting statistics, by 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged 60 years or over. At this time the share of the population aged 60 years and over will increase from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion. By 2050, the world's population of people aged 60 years and older will double (2.1 billion). The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple between 2020 and 2050 to reach 426 million. We need to consider how to care for the growing number of old people.

Older people often get sick more easily than younger people, which may be related to pre-existing medical conditions, side effects from medications, the natural ageing process, or other causes. Getting older doesn't inherently make you sicker, but certain elements may increase vulnerabilities.

This negative tenor has been fuelled partly by a misunderstanding about health in old age. Certainly, older people in general have poorer health than younger people, and this is due partly to the higher rates of disease in old age. The incidence of heart illness, for example, rises with age, yet this does not imply that ageing causes heart disease. Nor does it imply that cardiac disease is unavoidable in old age. The critical distinction between the impacts of ageing alone and the consequences of disease must be reinforced in the minds of both the public and health professionals.

Never let age be a barrier to adopting a healthier lifestyle, as there's minimal difference between an 18-year-old and a 100-year-old brain, according to research done at Johns Hopkins Medicine. In this study, those making positive changes like quitting smoking, following a good diet, exercising regularly, and maintaining a healthy weight reduced their risk of death by 80 per cent.

Doing some of these can not only keep you healthy but also slow down the ageing process both mentally and physically. Embrace these habits to improve overall well-being and longevity.

It's never too late to enhance your health through dietary and lifestyle changes, even if you didn't start with a healthy foundation. Scientists emphasise the importance of gradual, sustainable adjustments rather than drastic overhauls. Implementing small changes, such as shifting to whole wheat meals or gradually reducing sodium intake, is key.

Focus on lifestyle modifications rather than quick fixes, steering away from fad diets. Physical activity need not involve the gym; finding enjoyable activities like walks with friends or dancing suffices. While making healthy choices is beneficial at any age, starting sooner enhances the long-term impact on overall well-being.

Most of us will only visit the doctor when we are sick, but as we age, seeing a doctor regularly is a vital investment for our health. Regular examinations catch problems early when they are more treatable. At a minimum, people of any age should get a yearly check-up, even if nothing seems wrong. This visit gives the doctor a chance to monitor your health and compare this wellness to your last visit. This is especially important for older folks, who more commonly have chronic and complex health concerns. This can prevent more serious complications, thus leading to fewer medical and emergency room visits. Altogether, regular doctor visits actually lower the patient's healthcare costs.

Maintaining health can become more challenging as we age due to various factors. The ageing process often brings about changes in metabolism, muscle mass, bone density, and overall body function. Common challenges include a decreased ability to recover from illnesses or injuries, a higher risk of chronic conditions, and changes in mental and emotional wellbeing.

However, adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes regular exercise, balanced nutrition, sufficient sleep, and proactive healthcare can significantly mitigate these challenges and contribute to a better quality of life in one's later years. It's important to recognise that small, consistent efforts in self-care can make a substantial difference in overall wellbeing as we age.