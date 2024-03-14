Rwanda: Push for 'Pay-Per-Distance' As Public Transport Fares Rise

Public transport users and activists have requested the government to fast-track the implementation of a 'distance-based transport fare system' instead of charging for the entire journey to alleviate the cost burden.

While the new public transport fares will take effect on March 16, a distance-based transport fare system will not be implemented.

The call to charge public transport fares based on the distance or kilometres used by each passenger follows the government's move to eliminate subsidies, leading to a price hike of 40 per cent to 50 per cent.

"We are happy with the decision to buy many buses which is addressing the woes of commuters who were wasting time in long queues seeking public transport services. However, we are not happy with the increase in public transport fares because they are a burden for many citizens considering the rising cost of living. Therefore, charging public transport fare should be based on a certain distance each passenger uses to alleviate the burden," Evariste Murwanashyaka, an activist from Umbrella of Human Rights Organisations in Rwanda (CLADHO) told The New Times.

Meanwhile, he noted that before scrapping subsidies and increasing public transport fares, government institutions "should have involved citizens in the decision-making process, allowing them to contribute to decisions that may have an impact on their lives."

"They should also have consulted civil society organisations that advocate for citizens because they have a lot to contribute to the decision-making process. This is because the decision will affect many citizens across the country," he said.

Murwanashyaka said the charged transport fares will affect workers and passengers who need public transport daily.

"An increase of Rwf150 per trip in Kigali is a lot of money. There should have been an increase of between Rwf20 and Rwf50 at least. A lot of money was spent on upcountry routes. We hope that change can still be done to respond to citizens' needs. Before implementation, the government can still listen to public reactions," he noted.

Passengers' mixed reactions

Despite the increase in public transport fares, passengers welcomed the decision to open new public transport lines which will improve access.

"There was no single bus to take passengers from Nyacyonga to Rutunga. We had to spend between Rwf3,000 going and Rwf3,000 coming back which is a lot of money. We hope this will decrease," said Bonaventure Iradukunda, a resident of Gasabo District.

Eric Maniragaba, a worker at the Special Economic Zone, said he used to spend Rwf2,000 from Gikondo and Rwf2,000 to return home in the evening.

"I usually preferred to go by foot which is tiresome. It is good news that there are lines to connect to the Special Economic Zone," he noted.

Residents said there is a line from Remera-Mulindi-Gasogi but the road is poor. "There is a need for a public transport line from Kimironko to Ndera," Alphonse Habumugisha said.

Although users welcome new transport lines, they insist on the need for a distance-based transport fare system.

"If a passenger comes from Kabuga via Sonatube to Nyabugogo, and alights from the bus when they reach the middle of the trip, they should not pay the same amount which is Rwf741 as someone who will reach the destination," commented Joseph Twizeyimana.

He said the new public transport fares should start with a system to pay based on the distance gone.

Pacifique Ishimwe added: "It might be nice if these buses have a schedule. Let's say from 5am to 11pm, and each bus stop has a name or code so that passengers won't be stranded at any bus stop, and the schedule will be published at each bus stop and people will know when to board."

Innocent Hishamunda, another passenger said: "There should be a scheduled time when a bus should depart. In Kinyinya we spend over an hour waiting for a bus."

Anatholie Usengimana, a Musanze-based resident, added that there are routes, citing the Kinigi-Bisate route where transport operators charge any fare that is not regulated.

Desire Ndibwami, a resident of Rusizi District reported the same issue.

"Drivers on Kamembe-Mushaka road and Mushaka-Bugarama road charge any amount they want. There is a need for regulating prices on these roads so that transport operators comply with them," he said.

The issue was also observed on the Giticyinyoni-Nzove-Rutonde route.

What officials say

RURA stated: "The routes that were not mentioned on the released list, any public transport operator, company or individual, can use them.

"But they will comply with our requirements after getting license from RURA. Even an 18-seater bus can be allowed on these roads. Prices on such roads will be determined by the market depending on particular conditions and use of these roads."

Meanwhile, the City of Kigali and the infrastructure ministry said they are still exploring the possibility of a distance-based transport fare system instead of charging for the entire journey to alleviate the public transport cost burden.

"We are still conducting studies and tests of how a passenger can pay public transport fare based on the distance they alight from the bus. This system once completed will be announced," said Jimmy Gasore, the Minister of Infrastructure.