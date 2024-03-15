Kenya: KQ Boosts New York Flights Ahead of Summer Surge

Kenya Airways has announced an increase in flights to New York in anticipation of a surge in passenger numbers during the upcoming summer season.

The East African nation's premier airline will inaugurate two additional flights on the New York route from June 15 to September 28, 2024, aligning with the peak summer season.

This will elevate the weekly flight tally to nine, with Thursday and Saturday offering passengers the flexibility of two flight options--morning and afternoon departures--from New York.

In a bid to enhance passenger convenience, Kenya Airways has crafted a unique schedule feature, affording travelers the opportunity for same-day arrival in New York.

Commencing with a morning departure from Nairobi, this arrangement facilitates afternoon arrival in JFK, catering to the diverse needs of passengers.

The carrier has partnered with the Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) to position Kenya as a tourist destination in North America through a trade roadshow.

The roadshow, scheduled to take place from 19th-21st March 2024 in New York, Boston, and Toronto, aims to showcase Kenya and stimulate travel demand for the country.

The overarching objective of this roadshow is to spotlight Kenya's rich cultural heritage, natural splendor, and myriad attractions, thereby igniting fervent interest and stimulating travel demand in the country.

Since its inception in 2018, Kenya Airways has steadfastly nurtured the direct route between New York and Nairobi, recognising its pivotal role as one of the cornerstone routes within its network.

Kenya Airways is poised to introduce several new routes and intensify frequencies on existing ones, as it expands its global footprint and enhances connectivity across diverse markets.

New Destinations:

Starting March 25th, 2024: From its hub in Nairobi, Kenya, KQ will operate five weekly flights to Eldoret, Kenya. Flights to Eldoret will be available on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Starting June 14th, 2024: From its hub in Nairobi, Kenya, KQ will fly three times weekly to Maputo, Mozambique. Travelers can enjoy flights on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Increased Frequencies:

New York, USA: From June 15th, 2024, KQ will increase its peak frequencies to New York, offering two additional weekly flights. With flights on Thursdays and Saturdays, passengers will have even more flexibility when travelling to the iconic city.

Paris, France: Effective July 5th, 2024, KQ will boost frequencies to Paris with two additional weekly flights. Operating on Fridays and Sundays, these additional flights cater to the extra demand expected during the Olympics.

Accra, Ghana & Freetown, Sierra Leone: From June 2nd, 2024, Kenya Airways will increase capacity to Accra and Freetown by deploying our B787-8 aircraft. This enhancement will provide passengers with more comfortable and convenient travel options to these destinations.

Lagos, Nigeria: Kenya Airways will add three additional flights to Lagos, Nigeria. Starting from April 1st, 2024, passengers can enjoy one additional weekly flight on Saturdays, followed by two additional flights from June 3rd, 2024, on Mondays and Thursdays.