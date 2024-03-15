Kenyan Govt's Security Camera Mandate Clashes With Airbnb New Policy

The Kenyan Cabinet has issued a directive mandating Airbnb operators to install security cameras in their buildings, in response to a surge in criminal activities within short-term lease facilities.

This decision, chaired by President William Ruto, comes shortly after Airbnb globally prohibited the use of CCTV cameras within rental properties registered with them.

The Cabinet, acknowledging public concerns regarding rising crimes such as murder within furnished residential apartments, lodgings, and Airbnb rentals, highlighted the necessity for heightened security measures.

These measures include the installation of Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) Cameras in all common areas, with recorded footage to be securely stored and retrievable when necessary.

Airbnb's recent policy update prohibiting surveillance cameras in its registered properties, even in common areas, highlights its commitment to customer privacy.

However, this stance diverges from the government's imperative to ensure the safety of occupants, potentially setting the stage for conflict between the two entities.

Additionally, the Cabinet has approved further security measures, including maintaining an updated register of individuals entering and exiting the premises, supported by proper identification documents.

Furthermore, the directive entails keeping a detailed log of all vehicles entering or departing from the premises, and ensuring the premises are guarded by licensed private security providers.

Moreover, a security occurrence book is to be maintained to document significant incidents and notable events concerning the safety and security of residents, guests, and service providers.

Airbnb, Inc is an American company operating an online marketplace for short- and long-term homestays and experiences. The company acts as a broker and charges a commission from each booking.