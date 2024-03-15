South Africa: Gauteng Hospitals Hemorrhage Millions in Negligence Claims - South African News Briefs - March 15, 2024

Gauteng Hospitals Hemorrhage Millions in Negligence Claims

In just nine months, the Gauteng health department has paid R623 million to claimants in medical negligence or malpractice cases, alongside R597 million to lawyers and legal services, reports News24. This overspend accounts for a 20% increase in administrative costs for medico-legal claims this financial year. One poignant case involves Tebogo*, who, due to a seven-hour delay in receiving proper medical attention, lost his leg, resulting in profound life changes and financial struggles. Seeking R15 million in compensation, his attorney aims to address Tebogo's suffering. Despite the department's denial of negligence, a court found otherwise, ordering them to cover Tebogo's legal fees. The surge in claims is attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on court proceedings, with certain healthcare facilities noted for their contribution to claim volumes. The department is implementing measures to enhance service quality, including a change management program to foster empathy and compassion among healthcare workers.

South Africa's Internet Hit as 4 Key Cables Suffer Breaks

Four of South Africa's crucial subsea cables connecting it to the global internet are presently damaged, causing widespread internet outages on March 14. These fiber-optic cables, essential for rapid data transfer, are vulnerable to various hazards, including rock falls and stray anchors. Three cables on the West Coast simultaneously snapped, reducing internet capacity and impacting major platforms and networks across South Africa. The cause is suspected to be shallow water damage near the Ivory Coast. Additionally, a break in the Seacom cable in the Red Sea in February compounded the situation. While ISPs typically rely on multiple cables for redundancy, simultaneous breaks are rare but possible, emphasizing the importance of diverse cable access for ISPs. The increased connectivity in Africa has lowered data-carrying costs and increased cable break frequency, requiring more repair work. The repair ship, Léon Thévenin, which usually operates from Cape Town, has seen a surge in repair tasks due to the escalating digital connectivity in Africa.

High Court to Decide Fate of 'Bonnie and Clyde' Documentary on Showmax

The Johannesburg High Court is set to hear arguments on Friday regarding the airing of a four-part documentary on the Showmax streaming platform detailing the escape and subsequent arrest of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumana, reports IOL. Dubbed 'Bonnie and Clyde' by some, the pair have filed applications to halt the release of the documentary, titled 'Tracking Thabo Bester'. The documentary features interviews with journalists, prisoners, prison warders, and the family of Katlego Bereng Mpholo, whose burnt body was found in the cell Bester occupied while in prison. MultiChoice, the owner of Showmax, confirmed that last-minute applications will be heard on the same day as the documentary's premiere. MultiChoice said that they will strongly oppose the applications, emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations against Bester and Magudumana and asserting the public's right to form their own opinions by watching the documentary. They argue that attempts to block the documentary's release lack legal merit and infringe upon constitutional rights.

