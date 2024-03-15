Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF's Mike Chimombe, Passion Java Reported for Assault Following Clashes At Local Hotel

14 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

CONTROVERSIAL cleric Passion Java and businessman Mike Chimombe have been reported to the police after a local businessman was attacked and left for dead by thugs allegedly hired by the two at Rainbow Towers hotel in Harare, Wednesday night.

It is alleged that the two hired hooligans after the businessman Andrew Manongore said Chimombe was a "broke man".

Other unconfirmed reports say that Java is angry that Manongore allegedly snatched his girlfriend, model Hillary Makaya.

"The matter has been reported at Harare Central and the charge is assault," said sources.

It is alleged that the hooligans who attacked the complainant also stole US$18 000 from him.

Chimombe is alleged to have pulled a gun and pointed it at a security detail.

The matter was reported against the two at Harare Central Police Station under IR 030777.

Police spokesperson, Paul Nyathi was not picking up calls and did not respond to questions sent to him.

