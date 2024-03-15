Kenya Identified As Best Destination for Wildlife Photography

Nairobi — A recent study by Cape Town-based travel portal Go2Africa has identified Kenya as the best destination for wildlife spotting and photography in the world.

Singapore and India also made it to the top ten list, ranking third and ninth, respectively, for wildlife photography opportunities in Asia.

Canada closely follows Kenya in second place, with Australia taking the fourth spot in the list of best wildlife destinations spotting in the world.

Botswana and Tanzania secure the fifth and sixth positions, while Lithuania ranks seventh.

Namibia and South Africa round out the top ten, holding the eighth and tenth spots, respectively.

The study, which analysed around 70 million images on Flickr, highlights the top ten destinations with the highest number of wildlife photographs.

The results reveal that half of the images originate from African countries such as Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa, with the highest count recorded at Kruger National Park, totalling 40,965 photos.

Kenya emerges as a wildlife haven, boasting over 25,000 species of animals, 7,000 species of plants, and 2,000 fungi and bacteria.

With excellent chances of spotting the iconic 'Big 5' - lions, leopards, elephants, African buffalo, and rhinoceroses - Kenya draws wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe.

