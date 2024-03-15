Kenya Identified As Best Destination for Wildlife Photography

14 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Contributor

Nairobi — A recent study by Cape Town-based travel portal Go2Africa has identified Kenya as the best destination for wildlife spotting and photography in the world.

Singapore and India also made it to the top ten list, ranking third and ninth, respectively, for wildlife photography opportunities in Asia.

Canada closely follows Kenya in second place, with Australia taking the fourth spot in the list of best wildlife destinations spotting in the world.

Botswana and Tanzania secure the fifth and sixth positions, while Lithuania ranks seventh.

Namibia and South Africa round out the top ten, holding the eighth and tenth spots, respectively.

The study, which analysed around 70 million images on Flickr, highlights the top ten destinations with the highest number of wildlife photographs.

The results reveal that half of the images originate from African countries such as Kenya, Botswana, Tanzania, Namibia, and South Africa, with the highest count recorded at Kruger National Park, totalling 40,965 photos.

Kenya emerges as a wildlife haven, boasting over 25,000 species of animals, 7,000 species of plants, and 2,000 fungi and bacteria.

With excellent chances of spotting the iconic 'Big 5' - lions, leopards, elephants, African buffalo, and rhinoceroses - Kenya draws wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe.

About The Author

Contributor

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.