Zimbabwe: Bikita Minerals Win Legal Battle Against Tenax, Promoted to Castle Lager PSL

Bikita Minerals will finally mark their debut in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after winning their legal battle against Tenax.

Nicknamed The Lithium Boys, Bikita's promotion was confirmed on Thursday by the Disciplinary Committee which was appointed by ZIFA to deal with the case after a series of various verdicts on the matter.

Bikita Minerals will start its topflight league campaign on March 20 when they host Yadah FC as part of matchday two fixtures at a venue to be announced.

The mine-owned club also has a game due against Herentals who were drawn to play against the winner from the Eastern Region Division One on matchday one.

The case between the two sides started last year when Tenax were crowned champions after finishing on top in the Eastern Region Super League (ERSL), however, this decision was reversed the following week when Bikita Minerals won their appeal before ZIFA ERSL in which they were awarded three points from their match against Grayham whom they had accused of using an ineligible player when they played each other on the final matchday.

This saw the ERSL confirming Bikita Minerals as champions hence taking over the promotion ticket from Tenax.

Chauya Chikara as Tenax is nicknamed then took the matter before ZIFA at national level in January.

In response, the national football governing board wrote to ZIFA ERSL nullifying Bikita's promotion claiming to have taken over the case between the two sides

In the hands of the ZIFA Appeals Committee, the case went for nearly two months without a solid ruling until a fortnight ago when the ruling referred the matter back to the Bikita vs Grayham case which advised the ERSL to constitutionally sit and appoint a disciplinary Committee to work on the matter.