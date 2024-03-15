South Africa: Supreme Court of Appeal Grants Minister Motsoaledi Leave to Appeal the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF) Matter

It will be recalled that in the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF) matters, the full court of the Gauteng Division granted orders sought by HSF and ZIF on 28 June 2023. These are matters that have to do with the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, applied for leave to appeal in the SCA in both matters.

The Minister's leave to appeal the HSF matter was dismissed by the SCA and he has now applied for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

The Minister welcomes the decision of the SCA granting leave to appeal in that court the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation matter. The order of the SCA is annexed marked "A".

In light of the decision of the SCA, the Minister has already instructed his legal representatives to file a supplementary affidavit in the Constitutional Court.