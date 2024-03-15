South Africa: Supreme Court of Appeal Grants Minister Motsoaledi Leave to Appeal the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF) Matter

New Zimbabwe
Home Affairs
15 March 2024
Department of Home Affairs (Pretoria)

It will be recalled that in the Helen Suzman Foundation (HSF) and Zimbabwe Immigration Federation (ZIF) matters, the full court of the Gauteng Division granted orders sought by HSF and ZIF on 28 June 2023. These are matters that have to do with the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP).

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, applied for leave to appeal in the SCA in both matters.

The Minister's leave to appeal the HSF matter was dismissed by the SCA and he has now applied for leave to appeal to the Constitutional Court.

The Minister welcomes the decision of the SCA granting leave to appeal in that court the Zimbabwe Immigration Federation matter. The order of the SCA is annexed marked "A".

In light of the decision of the SCA, the Minister has already instructed his legal representatives to file a supplementary affidavit in the Constitutional Court.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Department of Home Affairs. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.