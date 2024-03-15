South Africa: Thabo Bester's Attempt to Stop Showmax Documentary to be Heard by High Court

press release

MultiChoice confirms that the last-minute applications by Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magadumana to stop Showmax from airing the four-part documentary, "Tracking Thabo Bester" will be heard in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday 15 March 2024.

That is the same day that the documentary is due to start airing on Showmax.

Mr Bester and Dr Magudumana have each approached the High Court, trying to stop the documentary being seen because they say it threatens their rights. Showmax has briefed legal counsel and will be vigorously opposing the applications.

The allegations against Mr. Bester and Dr Magudumana are incredibly serious and Showmax strongly believes that it is essential for viewers to have the opportunity to watch the documentary and form their own informed opinions. Showmax is of the view that the attempt to stop Showmax from doing so is without any legal merit and breaches the constitutional rights of the public.

The premiere of the first episode of "Tracking Thabo Bester" is scheduled for 15 March 2024, exclusively on Showmax.