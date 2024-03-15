South Africa: Disaster Teams Activated in KZN Municipalities Amid Heavy Rainfall Warning

Disaster teams have been activated in all KwaZulu-Natal municipalities that may be affected by heavy rainfall that could potentially lead to flooding in the north-eastern part of the province.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) activated the teams after the South African Weather Service (SAWS) raised the alert level to orange, Level 6, the highest warning level.

The level 6 alert indicates a high probability of flooding, as a significant amount of rainfall exceeding 100mm is expected over the extreme north-eastern part of KZN.

According to the South African Weather Service, the weather poses a high likelihood of flooding of roads, bridges and settlements, major disruption of traffic flow, and disruption to essential services, including water, electricity, and communications.

The department said the areas that maybe affected include, uMhlathuze, Mtubatuba, Big Five Hlabisa, Nongoma, Jozini, uPhongolo and Umhlabuyalingana Local Municipalities.

"We have activated our disaster teams in all the municipalities that are likely to be affected to be on high alert during this period. We advise communities to seek shelter in safe places.

"Public facilities, such as community halls, are open as safe havens for those in need of shelter. Our teams may have to evacuate people should they foresee high risk of danger due to inclement weather," the department said.

The department has also advised motorists to avoid travelling during this period, as bridges may become flooded, posing a risk to life.

On Monday, SAWS issued a warning about Moderate Tropical Storm 'Filipo' that is currently nearing the coast of southern Mozambique and expected to impact north-eastern areas of South Africa.

"The weak, embryonic tropical low-pressure system located between Madagascar and mainland southern Africa (Mozambique Channel) experienced significant intensification overnight, attaining a "Moderate Tropical Storm" status, which is associated with average winds of 63 to 89 km/h.

"Consequently, it has now been elevated to a "named" system, namely Moderate Tropical Storm Filipo. The storm is expected to affect mostly the southern parts of Mozambique, but some of its effects will also be felt over the extreme north-eastern parts of South Africa," the Weather Services warned.