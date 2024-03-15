Africa: South Africa Resumes Building Wall Along Border With Mozambique

Maputo — The government of the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal has resumed construction of a concrete wall along the South Africa/Mozambique border supposedly to curb the theft of motor vehicles and the movement of illicit goods, after years of delays.

According to the South African DefenceWeb platform, the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Department of Roads and Transport, working and financing in conjunction with the national Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DWPI), has committed 50 million rands (2.6 million dollars at the current exchange rate) for the manufacture and positioning of concrete barrier units (jersey barriers) along a stretch of border between South Africa and Mozambique.

"In a briefing to the Portfolio Committee on Defence and Military Veterans (PCDMV) on 6 March, the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure (DPWI) and KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government gave an update on the progress of construction in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality in northern KZN, where more than five kilometres of border wall has already been completed', writes the platform.

The initial eight kilometre project had, in 2021, been placed on hold pending completion of a Special Investigative Unit investigation into the 85.7 million rand tender awarded to ISF Construction and Shula Construction by the KZN Department of Transport. The project came to a halt after 48 million rands had been paid to contractors.

The issue "remained inactive since 2021' but was brought back to the forefront during meetings in May 2023 between key stakeholders, the DPWI told the PCDMV.

Following environmental impact assessments and "massive social pressure which was ignited by the killing of prominent community leaders who stood against the crime syndicates stealing vehicles and crossing them over to Mozambique, the KZN Department of Transport has appointed a contractor to complete the outstanding work for Phase One. The project commenced on 17 November 2023 and has a duration of 12 months.' A new contractor was announced in July last year.

Phase One - the eight kilometre long barrier near Tembe Elephant Park - will be followed by Phase Two, covering eight kilometres near iSimangaliso Wetland Park and Phase Three covering nine kilometres from the western boundary of Tembe Elephant Park towards the Pongolo River. Phases Two and Three are estimated to cost 270 million rands and will take 24 months, starting from September 2024, but discussions still need to be finalized, the DPWI said.

With regard to Phase One, "the work on the construction site is currently under way. The impact of the project has been received positively by the community and by the South African National Defence Force,' the DPWI and KZN presentation read.

That the barrier is already foiling crime was emphasised by a failed attempt to drive a stolen SUV over the barrier using 'iron ladders'. It appears the ladders buckled, causing criminals to set the vehicle on fire to destroy evidence.

New concrete jersey barriers are being positioned in places identified by SA National Defence Force soldiers on border protection duty as high use by vehicle thieves.