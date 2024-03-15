Kenya: Kisii Deputy Governor Monda Becomes First to Be Impeached

Nairobi — Robert Monda, the Deputy Governor of Kisii County, has been ousted from office through impeachment, ending a protracted power struggle with Governor Simba Arati.

The decision to remove Monda was reached on Thursday evening following a Senate vote that upheld four charges brought against him by the Kisii County Assembly.

This historic impeachment makes Monda the first deputy governor to face such a fate since the inception of devolution in Kenya in 2013 but he is the second deputy governor to have his case adjudicated by the Senate, following Siaya's William Oduol.

Monda was accused of gross violation of the Constitution and law, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and offences under national law.

He was declared guilty of all the four charges.

"Following the division, it is evident that the senators have upheld the impeachment charges, which include gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, gross misconduct, and offenses under national law," announced Senate Speaker Amason Kingi.

39 Senators voted yes for the first two charges while three opposed as one abstained.

35 Senators voted in favour of the third charge while seven dissented as one abstained.

Senators supported his removal on the fourth charge with 32 votes while voted against as one abstained.

Monda was accused of soliciting Sh800,000 from a local to secure a job for his son and even intimidated the family which went into hiding when they complained.

On this, County Assembly members accused him of violating the Integrity Act of 2012 among other violations.

Kakamega Senator Bonny Khalwale who moved the motion to impeach the Deputy Governor asserted that the charges had been proved reasonable doubt.

"We will be lying to ourselves that the young man has not proved that he sent money to the Deputy Governor, we will be lying to ourselves if we discount the evidence of the two ladies, and we will be lying to ourselves, if we told the country that the DG did not receive the money," Khalwale said.

He also defended himself against accusations of diverting county enforcement officers from official duty to work for his private company.

Migori Senator Eddy Oketch noted that the youth have faced hurdles seeking gainful employment due to rampant corruption.

"I might not know if the Deputy Governor is guilty or not, but I know that today's vote will be for the millions of youths who are hustling out there, who are qualified, who are able and willing to work, but they are to give a bribe," he said.

Minority Whip Ledama Ole Kina regretted the public display of family wrangles saying it was unfortunate the unity in family has been eroded over the years.

"The two days have been the saddest day in the institution of the family, a family is supposed to be united and to protect each other, but we have been invited to come in between the family, what example are we showing to the younger generation?" he posed.

