Morocco's Football Federation Seals Partnership With Canadian Group 'Lci Education'

Rabat — The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) signed Thursday a partnership agreement with the Canadian higher education group "LCI Éducation".

Under this sponsorship partnership, "LCI Éducation", through its higher education insititutions in Morocco, 'HEM' and 'Collège LaSalle', becomes an official partner of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the national teams, according to a press release from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

"Through this partnership, 'LCI Éducation' aims to support Moroccan football and the values conveyed by this discipline, which honors the Kingdom of Morocco on the national and international scene," pointed out the same source, noting that this "strategic" collaboration represents an important step in strengthening the synergy between the values of education and sport.

Within the same framework, the FRMF and " LCI Éducation" will combine their expertise and support to set up multiple operations linked to their respective sectors of activity, including the setting up by the Canadian group of training programs to meet the Federation's needs, the press release added.

The partnership will also focus on promoting school retention and sport among young people, the same source concluded.