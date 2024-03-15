Morocco's Humanitarian Aid Is New 'Helping Hand' to Provide Aid, Assistance and Support to Palestinian People (Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate)

14 March 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Gaza — The humanitarian aid dispatched by Morocco, on the Very High Instructions of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, to the people of Gaza and the Holy City of Al Quds is a new "helping hand" extended to the Palestinians in these difficult times, stressed Ahed Ferwana, Secretary General of the Palestinian Journalists' Syndicate.

"The aid provided by the brotherly Kingdom of Morocco is a new hand extended to help, assist and support our Palestinian people in these difficult times they are going through due to the armed hostilities in the Gaza Strip, Al Quds and the West Bank," said the journalist and political scientist specializing in geostrategic issues relating to the Middle East in a statement to MAP news agency.

"This noble humanitarian operation, deployed on the Very High Instructions of His Majesty the King, confirms once again the strength of the ties between the Moroccan and Palestinian peoples, and the unwavering determination of Morocco, King, government and people, to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians who are on the brink of starvation," he said.

Ferwana also praised the major role played by Morocco, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al Quds Committee, in protecting the holy sites of Al Quds and combating all attempts to alter the authentic character of the Holy City.

His Majesty King Mohammed VI had given His Very High Instructions to deploy a humanitarian operation to provide food aid, by land, to the Palestinian population of Gaza and the Holy City of Al Quds.

This aid, which coincides with the start of the holy month of Ramadan, is intended to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian population, particularly the most vulnerable groups.

Morocco is the first country to use this unprecedented land route to deliver humanitarian aid directly to the beneficiaries.

