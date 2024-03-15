Africa: TrustAfrica & Urgent Action Fund–Africa - Unveiling the Harambee~Ubuntu Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies Brand

press release

We are proud to announce a significant development in the pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies Initiative emanating from our recent insightful and collaborative strategising meeting in Kenya, from 1-2 March 2024.

We have always aspired to have an African name that reclaims the internationalist and intersectional agendas of pan-Africanism and feminism in philanthropy. After careful deliberations, we have branded our Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies initiative "Harambee~Ubuntu Pan-African and Feminist Philanthropies". "Harambee" signifies pulling together, collaborating, and collectively working towards a common goal, while "Ubuntu" represents the philosophy of interconnectedness, unity, and shared humanity.

This name change affirms the rich history of African giving – rooted in solidarity, mutuality and collective humanity that have been ignored and internationally silenced. As we focus on constituency-building approaches and transformative partnership strategies, we have deepened our collaboration by adopting a vibrant and recognisable logo that positions this work beyond the African continent.

We continue to envision an ecosystem of philanthropies grounded in pan-African and feminist values and principles, with shared infrastructure and mechanisms that connect and strengthen social movements, activists and communities by moving money and other resources in service of their efforts to advance justice and equity.

Harambee~Ubuntu pan-African and Feminist philanthropies stem from a deep partnership between Urgent Action Fund–Africa, a feminist, pan-African, rapid response Fund committed to transforming power relations through resourcing African feminists and womn's human rights defenders and their formations, and TrustAfrica, a pan-African foundation that seeks to strengthen African agency and initiatives that address the pressing challenges confronting the continent.

We are excited about the possibilities that Harambee~Ubuntu brings and look forward to continuing our collaborative efforts.