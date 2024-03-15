Tunisia: Identifying Operational Solutions to Improve Performance of Port of Rades

Tunis, March 12 — During a visit to inspect the fire that broke out on Thursday morning in the Rades oil zone, Sarra Zaâfrani, the Minister of Public Works and Housing and acting Minister of Transport, called for joint work programmes to be drawn up and for operational solutions to be found to improve the profitability of the port of Rades in coordination with the various parties involved.

On this occasion, Mr Zaâfrani took note of the measures taken by the Office of Merchant Navy and Ports (OMMP), in coordination with the parties concerned, to contain the explosion which occurred in a gas depot belonging to the "Société Nationale de Distribution des Pétroles" (AGIL), in order to ensure the continuity of work in the oil zone, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Transport.

At 6.20 on Thursday morning, a fire broke out in a gas depot belonging to the AGIL company in the Rades oil zone. There were 38 injuries of varying severity.

In a statement to TAP news agency, Interior Ministry spokesman Faker Bouzghaya said that preliminary data indicated a gas leak in one of the gas cylinder filling pipes.

For its part, the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Mines said in a press release that an investigation had been launched to determine the circumstances of the fire.

It went on to say that 25 AGIL agents, among those involved in extinguishing the fire, had been taken to Ben Arous hospital, including 4 who were admitted to intensive care.