Uganda: Woman, Granddaughter Found Dead in Masese Home

14 March 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Hakim Kanyere

A 41-year-0ld woman and her granddaughter were Thursday found dead in their home in Kirembe quarters in Masese on the outskirts of Jinja City.

Kevin Kwagala and her 10-year-old Kevin Kasowole were last seen on Tuesday.

The bodies were discovered by one of the sons of the deceased, who had gone to check on her.

The bodies had multiple stab wounds, with residents suspecting that they could have attacked during the Tuesday night downpour.

"We last saw her on Tuesday so we suspect that assailants could have killed them on that same day," a resident said.

Kwagala has been peasant who eked a living by digging in people's farms.

The double killing has left locals wary, having decried the growing state of insecurity in their area and asked for Police vigilance.

Kiira Region Police spokesperson James Mubi said the hunt for the suspects has started and the culprits will be brought to book.

Mubi said Police have been carrying out operations in the area where many suspected criminals have been arrested and arraigned in court.

Part of Kirembe quarters has turned into a slum due to a growing population, the majority of the dwellers working in the neighbouring factories.

The bodies of the victims have been conveyed to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital mortuary.

