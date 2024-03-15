South Africa: SA Gets a Glimpse of a Multi-Party Charter Coalition Post the May Elections and It's Not Pretty

analysis

The opposition Multi-Party Charter is not about trust or friendship, but the means to ensure the ANC is voted out of power on 29 May, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba told the big debate on Thursday at Daily Maverick's The Gathering Twenty Twenty-Four.

'I am not in the business of trust. I am in the business of saving our country from the ANC... It has nothing to do with friendship, with trust," Action SA leader Herman Mashaba told a full house at The Gathering at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Thursday.

Just before that backhanded comment, his Multi-Party Charter (MPC) colleague, DA leader John Steenhuisen, had emphasised working together.

"We must work across party lines. This is the first time in 30 years the opposition is working together to protect the country against ANC corruption," Steenhuisen said.

Justice Minister and ANC MP Ronald Lamola would have none of it. "As the ANC, we are very clear we will still be the leader of this country and we will account to this country," Lamola said.

Anyone who thought differently was in for a surprise, particularly the IFP, as the uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party was nibbling at its support in KwaZulu-Natal.

Unlike the IFP and DA, the ANC was not in an "unfriendly" and "untrusting" relationship, said Lamola, pointing out how Mashaba left the DA.

"They can't even agree who will be the leader. You can't have a coalition like this leading the...