South Africa: Ramaphosa's Failure to Deal With Corruption in the ANC May Come Back to Haunt Him

analysis

Jacob Zuma's return to politics shakes up the country's political dynamics and may lead to the fall of Cyril Ramaphosa while the ANC seeks ways to stay in power.

One of the fascinating insights from The Brenthurst Foundation's election poll is how rapidly Jacob Zuma's MK party is rising at the expense of the ANC, the EFF and the IFP.

The dynamic between the MK party and the EFF is clear.

The ANC's radical economic transformation wing left the party along with Ace Magashule late last year, providing the EFF with a boost. Our October 2023 poll showed the EFF gaining 6%, to rise to 17%.

Now that Zuma has presented himself and the MK party as an alternative, this nomadic left has moved its sheep into his party.

Why go for the young imitator when you can have the real thing - the architect of State Capture himself? The EFF has declined 10% in our latest survey.

You would have thought that Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC had shed all the Zuma ballast that it could, but this is not the case.

Our latest survey shows the ANC dropping by two percent, to 39%.

Closer scrutiny of the numbers shows that it has lost a swathe of its supporters to Zuma in KwaZulu-Natal, where MK is now the dominant party with 25%.

The DA, IFP and ANC are at...