Angola: Expert Highlights Advantages of Changes Made to the Customs Tariff

Ndalatando — The technician from the Northern regional department of the General Tax Administration (AGT), Dionísio Domingos, highlighted, on Wednesday, in Ndalatando, Cuanza-Norte province, the advantages of the changes made to the national customs tariff.

He considered that the changes inserted as part of the customs tariff review will help develop the economy, encourage national production and reduce imports.

The revision of the Act, which comes into force from April this year, is a result of compliance with the Constitution of the Republic and the regulations of the world Customs and Trade organizations.

Dionísio Domingos provided this information during a lecture on "The dissemination of changes to the New Customs Tariff".

He highlighted that the review of the national customs tariff takes place every five years to confirm it to international regulations, promote an increase in production, exports, State revenue and reduce smuggling.

Among the changes, the new agenda enshrines tax exemptions for the import of agricultural inputs, machinery, medicines and other goods with a low level of production on the national market, in addition to attractive rates for the primary sectors of the economy.

It changed the expiry period for the previous tariff classification, from six months to one year, the period for presenting invoices for the purchase of imported goods with a value of up to two million kwanzas, from 30 to 60 days, for the general regime, and from 60 to 90 days, for the oil and mining sector.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the occasion, Dionísio Domingos also informed participants that products without commercial characteristics, with values below one million kwanzas and when contained in normal luggage are exempt from taxation.

Those present were also informed about the criteria for auctioning imported goods that exceed 30 days of stay in customs warehouses.

They were also informed about the prohibition on the import of animal parts such as offal, heads, wing tips of chickens and ducks.

He added that the new customs tariff prohibits the exit from the country of bull wood, ivory, and endangered species of wild fauna and flora.

In the end, participants called for greater dissemination of the Act and submission to public consultations, before the approval of similar documents in the future.

Promoted by the AGT's Northern regional department, which comprises the provinces of Malanje, Cuanza-Norte and Uíge, the event aimed to increase citizens' financial literacy.

Tax Police personnel, businesspeople and economic agents participated in the event. LJ/DS/AC/DOJ