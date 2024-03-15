Angola: Japan Grants Over USD 400,000 to Help Demining, Education Projects in Angola

Luanda — The Japanese government made available Thursday a total of 429,903 US dollars to support demining projects and the construction of two schools in Angola, the country's ambassador to Angola, Suzuki Toru, has said.

The diplomat disclosed the information following the signing of three cooperation agreements with the heads of Norwegian People's Aid, Robert lga Afedra, the Ferraz Bomboko primary school, Francisco Neto Augusto, and the Salesianos do Dom Bosco, Victor Sequeira Gutierrez.

In demining, Japan is going to fund Norwegian People's Aid (APN) with 287,616 US dollars to clear an area of approximately 490,000 square metres in two municipalities of Bengo province.

In education, Japan will provide 70,875 dollars to the Salesians of Don Bosco to build a primary school in Luanda, and 71,412 dollars to improve and expand ten classrooms at the Ferraz Bomboko secondary school in Huambo province.

The ambassador said that these three agreements would add to the 77 projects implemented in Angola in various fields since 1990, adding that he hopes that the agreements will contribute to Angola's economic development and deepen relations between the two countries.

Ferraz Bomboko, the head of Huambo's first cycle secondary school, said the project contributes to improving the quality of the teaching and learning process.

The country director of Norwegian People's Aid, Robert lga Afedra, on his turn stressed the importance of demining as a fundamental catalyst for the country's socio-economic transformation and development.

He recalled that since 2016, his institution has received three donations through this embassy in support of humanitarian demining work, totaling more than 680,000 dollars.

The director of the Salesians of Don Bosco, Victor Sequeira Gutierrez, thanked them for their support and expressed his intention to receive other support from the government of Japan, as they have many projects for education, training and the development of the people. SJ/OHA/AMP