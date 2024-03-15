Egypt: PM - Positive Indications On Dollar Inflows

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli has stressed that there are positive indications on dollar inflows into the local market.

The premier's remarks came on Thursday 14/3/2024 during a meeting of the economic ministerial group to discuss a number of economic files.

The meeting was attended by Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt Hassan Abdullah, Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek el Moulla, Planning and Economic Development Minister Hala el Saeed, International Cooperation Minister Rania el Mashat, Finance Minister Mohamed Maait, Public Business Sector Minister Mahmoud Esmat, Trade and Industry Minister Ahmed Samir and other senior officials.

According to the premier, the government follows up on a daily basis the progress achieved in a number of economic files through cooperation and coordination with the governor of the Central Bank to assess the impact of recently announced measures and decisions that aim at taming inflation and restoring balance to the foreign exchange market.

Since the announcement of the new decisions, reports about dollar inflows have been positive and the demand on the dollar has noticeably declined, he said.