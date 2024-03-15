Egypt: Sisi - We Exerted Strenuous Efforts to Rehabilitate Infrastructure to Enable State to Move Forward

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi asserted that significant efforts have been made to rehabilitate the infrastructure, enabling the state to move towards better horizons in every aspect.

He added that "among the systems we have intensified our efforts in is the human element, the workforce within the system. This is the most important aspect because without genuine construction starting from education to all other state institutions, and without being able to craft a real formulation and genuine development for the human, all efforts invested in other areas would be deficient and insufficient. Therefore, we pay very great attention to the efforts made, the programs developed, and the meticulous monitoring of what we are doing."

This came during El-Sisi's inspection on Thursday 14/3/2024 of the Egyptian Military Academy, accompanied by Minister of Defense and Military Production General Mohamed Zaki and Chief-of-Staff of the Armed Forces General Osama Askar, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, along with several other military leaders.

President Sisi stated in his speech to the new students, "I congratulate you on the holy month of Ramadan. As usual, with the arrival of a new batch of new students, we visit the academy and meet the batch, and I always follow the training, but it was necessary for me to meet you directly before the end of the training period."

President Sisi emphasized that the development process is a continuous one that does not stop, stating, "If we stop development, we will be contradicting the reality around us." He added that "there are many sectors within the academy, and in the new location, we will have much more capacity; with the aim of selecting the best we have, and also the different civilian sectors that we have ensured are present here. Because the idea is that we want an Egyptian person capable of facing challenges and leading the state towards better and more welcoming horizons. Therefore, we have nothing but very serious management and the utilization of all resources, including human resources. We aim for the best building of character and to have a very balanced personality."

El Sisi observed various activities and sports training conducted by the new students who completed the military preparation period within the academy, praising the high level of physical fitness and self-confidence of the students.

The president's tour included passing by the equestrian fields and witnessing the level reached by the academy students.

The president joined the students of the Egyptian Military Academy for the Iftar meal, congratulating them on the arrival of the holy month of Ramadan.