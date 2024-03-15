Egypt: President Sisi Visits Egyptian Military Academy, Share Iftar With Students

14 March 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al Sisi visited on Thursday 14/3/2024 the Egyptian Military Academy as he watched number of the sports exercises performed by the students and praised their athletic level.

President Sisi also inspected number of student training areas and joined them in Iftar as he extended his greetings to them on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

During his visit, President Sisi said that there was great effort that have been exerted to rehabilitate the infrastructure of the country along with many other things that aims at enabling the country to move to better horizons.

However, Sisi affirmed that among the exerted efforts was the efforts to develop 'human beings', because 'humans' are the most important factor in the whole system regardless any other developments or efforts.

"If there is no real development for the human being, our efforts in all other fields will be incomplete" Sisi said

Therefore, we are interested in human development and we follow up closely with all results, as we believe that development is a continuous process that never stops, Sisi added

The president affirmed that all efforts aim at building "an Egyptian person who is capable of leading the country to better and broader horizons in the future"

We target the best building of a balanced personality, Sisi said.

