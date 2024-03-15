North Africa: Egypt, Unicef in Talks to Collaborate On Social Care, Services to Children Surviving Conflicts

Minister of Social Solidarity Nevine al-Qabbaj received Thursday 14/3/2024 a delegation from UNICEF to examine opportunities of collaboration on providing social care, protection and rescue as well as adopting the best practices to deal with children surviving armed conflicts.

The meeting tackled enhancing programmes targeted at children aged 0-4. That is in addition to the agreement signed between UNICEF and the Egyptian Red Crescent to better provide psychological and social support to Palestinian children in Egypt, whether stuck or accompanying injured family members receiving treatment in the country.

In that framework, Minister Qabaj shed light on the efforts deployed by the Egyptian Red Crescent to deliver aid to Gaza Strip. Egypt also transfers some of the injured to local hospitals. Similarly, the Ministry of Health and Population provides medical care to Sudanese citizens fleeing the civil war.

In another context, the minister highlighted that, after adding one million families to the monetary subsidies programme "Takaful w Karama" in 2023, the number of families enrolled had amounted to 4.7 million comprising a total of approximately 20 million individuals. Further, the value of the monthly monetary subsidies was raised by 55 percent so as the budget for the year 2024 hit LE41 billion.