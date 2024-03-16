Africa: Tanzania's Zanzibar Airport Named One of the Best in Africa

16 March 2024
The Independent (Kampala)
By Xinhua

Zanzibar, Tanzania — The Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Tanzania's Zanzibar has been declared one of the best airports in Africa, an official said on Thursday.

Seif Abdalla Juma, director general of the Zanzibar Airports Authority, said the annual Airport Service Quality awards declared by Airports Council International, an organization of airport authorities that aims to unify industry practices for airport standards, will boost foreign tourist arrivals to the Zanzibar Archipelago.

"The awards recognize airport excellence based on passenger feedback collected through daily surveys in departure and arrival areas worldwide," Juma told a news conference, adding that the awards cover various categories, including the most dedicated staff, easiest airport journey, most enjoyable airport, and cleanest airport.

Juma attributed the achievement to various efforts by the government to attract significant investment in the sector.

The Abeid Amani Karume International Airport is the only airport in Zanzibar. Beijing Construction Engineering Group, a leading Chinese construction company, constructed the airport's third terminal.

The 25,000-square-meter terminal comprises 27 international airline counters and immigration counters, passenger boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, and security checkpoints, playing a crucial role in attracting overseas tourists. ∎

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.