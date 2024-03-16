Africa: Tanzania's Zanzibar Airport Named One of the Best in Africa

Zanzibar, Tanzania — The Abeid Amani Karume International Airport in Tanzania's Zanzibar has been declared one of the best airports in Africa, an official said on Thursday.

Seif Abdalla Juma, director general of the Zanzibar Airports Authority, said the annual Airport Service Quality awards declared by Airports Council International, an organization of airport authorities that aims to unify industry practices for airport standards, will boost foreign tourist arrivals to the Zanzibar Archipelago.

"The awards recognize airport excellence based on passenger feedback collected through daily surveys in departure and arrival areas worldwide," Juma told a news conference, adding that the awards cover various categories, including the most dedicated staff, easiest airport journey, most enjoyable airport, and cleanest airport.

Juma attributed the achievement to various efforts by the government to attract significant investment in the sector.

The Abeid Amani Karume International Airport is the only airport in Zanzibar. Beijing Construction Engineering Group, a leading Chinese construction company, constructed the airport's third terminal.

The 25,000-square-meter terminal comprises 27 international airline counters and immigration counters, passenger boarding bridges, baggage handling systems, and security checkpoints, playing a crucial role in attracting overseas tourists. ∎