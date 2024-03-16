Kenya Denies Involvement in Russia-Ukraine War Amid Mercenary Claims

Nairobi — Kenya has denied any military involvement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict amidst allegations surfaced in the Russian Federation's report titled "Number of Foreign Mercenaries in Ukraine."

The report suggested that five individuals believed to be Kenyans were serving as mercenaries in Ukraine.

Dismissing the claims, Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing'Oei, affirmed that Kenya has not participated in any mercenary deployment activities during the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

"Kenya rejects the allegations and dissociates herself from the alleged mercenary presence and activities in Ukraine," Sing'Oei said.

The PS emphasized that any engagement of Kenya in the current conflict between Ukraine and Russia, whether through recruitment, utilization, funding, or training of mercenaries, would directly contravene the 1989 United Nations Convention and the 1977 OAU convention, both of which condemn such actions.

Sing'Oei reiterated Kenya's dedication to honoring these conventions, citing the country's longstanding adherence to a foreign policy of non-interference in the internal affairs of other nations, even as it maintains diplomatic relations with them.

"Kenya's interaction with other state actors in International Relations continues to be guided by her Foreign Policy of noninterference in affairs of other states, nonalignment as well as peaceful settlement of disputes," he stated.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine began in 2014 with Russia's annexation of Crimea and support for separatists in eastern Ukraine.

After years of simmering tensions, Russia launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Despite initial expectations of a swift victory, Ukraine mounted a fierce resistance.

The war has since become a bloody stalemate, with heavy casualties on both sides.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled the fighting, creating a major humanitarian crisis.

The war has also had significant global repercussions, disrupting food supplies and causing energy price hikes.

About The Author

KEN MUTHOMI

See author's posts