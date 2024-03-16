Kenya: Eldoret International Airport Resumes Cargo Flights After 1-Year Hiatus

Eldoret — Eldoret International Airport has resumed cargo flights following a one-year break.

The airport welcomed the first cargo flight, Astral Aviation, which arrived on Thursday from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates and was received by Nandi County Governor Stephen Sang, Kenya Airport Authority (KAA) board Chairman Caleb Kositany, and KRA Corporate Board Chairman Anthony Mwaura.

KAA attributed the move to the laborious efforts pumped by the Authority, in collaboration with key aviation stakeholders and the Uasin Gishu County Government.

"After a year break, Eldoret International Airport has today resumed Cargoflights with Astral Aviation taking the lead," KAA stated on X.

"This development results from the collective efforts from KAA and Key aviation stakeholders including KAICC, KRA, and support of the County Government of Uasin Gishu," it added.

According to KAA, the airport consists of two warehouses that can handle over 100 tons of dry cargo.

The KAA chairman, Kositany, asserted that the reopening of cargo flights in the airport would significantly propel cargo traffic in the airport, which would in turn enhance connectivity, facilitate trade, create new business opportunities, and bolster economic development.

"Air cargo is an integral component of the aviation industry, we've therefore embarked on a strategy to improve cargo handling capacity within our network. We continue to embrace the public-private partnerships in the development of our projects," he stated.

Furthermore, KAA has assured that the geographical location and climatic conditions in the airport will facilitate an ideal market for agribusinesses such as cut flowers, french beans, flowers, and avocados.