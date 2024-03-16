Zimbabwe: New Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Officially Takes Over

Air Marshal John Jacob Nzvede is now officially the new Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe.

THE Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) is now under new command following the elevation on Friday of Air Vice Marshal John Jacob Nzvede to the rank of Air Marshal.

Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), General Philip Valerio Sibanda, presided over conferment of the rank to Air Marshal Nzvede in Harare.

Nzvede replaces Air Marshal Elson Moyo, who was reportedly forced to retire after an airport bomb scare that prompted President Emmerson Mnangagwa to abort a Victoria Falls engagement.

In the aftermath of the incident which reportedly irked the presidium, Nzvede, who participated in the 2017 coup that brought the incumbent into power, was tipped to take over as a trusted lieutenant.

Mnangagwa is commander-in-chief of ZDF, which incorporates the army and air force.

He made the promotion in terms of the Defence Act (Chapter 11:02) Section 20, as read with Statutory Instrument 257 of 2020, Section 19c, Sub-section 2c, which reads: "His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and Commander-in-Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces may on the advice of the Minister of Defence, acting on the recommendations of the Commander Zimbabwe Defence Forces, reward any member for distinguished service or gallant conduct on active service by promoting an officer to a higher rank."

According to State media, while presiding over the investiture ceremony, General Sibanda reminded Air Marshal Nzvede that promotion comes with more responsibilities.

"On behalf of the men and women of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, I take this opportunity to extend our congratulations to the new Air Marshal. This promotion comes due to your hard work, loyalty, patriotism and good working ethics in you," he said.

In his acceptance of the promotion, Air Marshal Nzvede said he was grateful for the added responsibility and promised to work even harder for the AFZ and the ZDF at large.