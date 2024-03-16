Africa CDC Kick-Off the Implementation of a Continental Mental Health Leadership Workforce Programme

press release

The Africa CDC launched a new Mental Health Leadership Programme (AMHLP) to address the African population's mental health challenges. Funded by Wellcome, the programme forms part of the Africa CDC's continental strategic priorities on NCDs, Injuries, and Mental health, which lays out a clear pathway for coordinated actions and support for Member States on public mental health.

It also responds to Africa's New Public Health Order (NPHO) goals, recognising workforce development as a critical priority.

The AMHLP will be based on a specialised curriculum and shaped by insights from people with lived experience, targeting workforce development interventions delivered through various Pathways, namely:

Embedding the programme into the existing Africa CDC--Kofi Annan Global Health Leadership Programme and the Field Epidemiology Training Programme.

Delivering the programme through short courses and,

Strengthening Networks of civil society organisations (CSOs) and equipping them with knowledge and skills to build, strengthen their capacity and influence mental health policies and practices.

His Excellency Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa CDC, highlighted the significance of this programme, noting its urgency for the continent. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to improving mental health across Africa and supporting our member states' efforts. Our partnership with Wellcome is, therefore, laudable. Considering that mental health is a neglected health concern globally, we are proud of this progress as we work toward its integration into the broader health systems".

The programme will mobilise decision-makers to support countries in reforming services and advising on public health measures to promote and protect mental health and well-being. This aligns with the African CDC's 2023-2027 Strategic Plan priority to strengthen integrated health systems to prevent and control high-burden diseases in the Member States.

"With this important initiative, the Africa CDC is leading the way in positioning mental health high on the policy agenda across Africa. By creating a cohort of leaders who understand and can advocate for context-specific, evidence-based approaches to mental health, this programme will enable better solutions to address the pressing needs of so many," said Professor Miranda Wolpert, Director of Mental Health at Wellcome.

Although the continent has several factors that promote mental health and well-being, such as close-knit and supportive families, cultural traditions that bring communities together, and healthy traditional diets and lifestyles, numerous challenges threaten health and well-being. These challenges include living in poverty, residing in an area with protracted conflict, or lacking access to adequate health, education, and social services.

Henceforth, with this programme, Africa CDC aims to create a pool of mental health professional leaders capable of supporting reforms in mental health systems in the Member States, advocating for increased prioritisation and investment in mental health, and further building a strong network of professionals across the continent.

The Africa CDC is working with the African Field Epidemiology Network (AFENET), Christian Blind Mission (CBM) Global Disability Inclusion, and other vital institutions on the continent to develop the curriculum's domains and ensure successful implementation of the programme.

