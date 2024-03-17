Africa: Assistant Secretary Witkowsky's Travel to Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Kenya

15 March 2024
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
Assistant Secretary of the State Department Bureau of Conflict and Stabilization Operations Anne A. Witkowsky will travel to Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Kenya from March 17-26.

In Mozambique, Assistant Secretary Witkowsky will engage government, civil society, and international partners on ongoing efforts to promote the recovery and resilience of conflict-affected communities. The Assistant Secretary will review U.S. support for these efforts under the U.S. Strategy to Prevent Conflict and Promote Stability and foster dialogue on crucial issues such as youth engagement and inclusion, women's initiatives in peacebuilding, and the role of the private sector in contributing to peace and stability.

In Kenya and Ethiopia, the Assistant Secretary will explore opportunities to strengthen U.S. support for regional initiatives to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa region. The Assistant Secretary will engage on the United States' partnership with the Government of Kenya to strengthen its capacity to support regional peace negotiations. The Assistant Secretary will meet with a range of civil society, UN, and African Union partners about collaboration on early warning, conflict monitoring, and negotiations support.

