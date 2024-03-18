Madagascar Asks for Restitution of Sakalava King's Skull From France

Sakalava funerary statues on display at the Quai Branly Museum in Paris.

Madagascar - Two of the great granddaughters of a Sakalava king in Madagascar, who was beheaded in 1897 by colonial troops, publicly addressed the French ambassador, asking him to speed up the restitution of their ancestor's skull.

In all, they are claiming three skulls belonging to the Sakalaves, an ethnic group living on the west and northwest regions of the island.

Plundered at the end of the 19th century during the French colonial conquest, the skulls are now kept at the Musée de l'Homme in Paris, along with several hundred human remains from Madagascar.

Among the three skulls is the skull of King Toera, who was beheaded in 1897 in Ambiky, the former royal capital of the Menabe region, to quell a rebellion during an attack by French colonial troops.

DNA tests have not been able to fully confirm that the skull belongs to King Toera.

King Toera's great granddaughters

On 11 March, during celebrations for Taombaovao - the Malagasy New Year - in Antananarivo, the French ambassador, Arnaud Guillois, received a letter from two of King Toera's great granddaughters.

While the very first request for restitution made by the current Sakalava king, Magloire, for Princess Julia Georgine Kamamy dates back to 2003, this request is special.

This is the first time, under the presidency of Andry Rajoelina, that it has been done so directly, according to Princess Marie Francia Kamamy, eldest daughter of Queen Georgette Kamamy and descendent of King Toera.

"The reason why this restitution is so important to us is that according to Malagasy traditions, if our grandfather's body is not in its entirety in the tomb, his soul wanders endlessly," she told RFI.

"He can't fulfil his role as protective ancestor for his people and his descendants.

"That's why we, the family, are asking for his skull to be returned to us. It would be a sign of forgiveness between the Malagasy and the French.

Restitution of human remains

France's representative publicly stated that he was "aware of the importance" of this request, before reaffirming that the future of relations between the two countries "can only be founded if we are aware of our shared past".

The French embassy in Madagascar confirmed that the letter, hand-delivered and signed by the Madagascan Culture Minister, Augustin Andriamananoro, was forwarded on the same day to his French counterpart, Rachida Dati.

A joint Franco-Malagasy commission is expected to rule soon on the return of the skull of King Toera along with the two other skulls.

The French law on the restitution of human remains belonging to public collections was enacted on 26 December.

It is part of a wide-ranging ethical review of the contents of French museum collections.