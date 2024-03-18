Malawi: Exclusive - Is Chakwera Funding the Newly Registered Mwenifumbo's NDP Party?

Tongues are wagging in different circles across the country with regards to who are the actual funders of the newly registered political party, National Development Party (NDP), which is owned by seasoned politician Frank Mwenifumbo.

Our investigations, however, have revealed a strong link between the party's leadership and State House operatives under the instructions of President Lazarus Chakwera.

We can not independently confirm if indeed Chakwera is the force behind the formation of the party, however, an inside source from the party, something corroborated with some sources from State House officials, have confirmed to Nyasatimes that NDP's formation is a 'responsive movement meant to divide and weaken the resurgence of Aford in the Northern Region.'

Choosing anonymity, one of the founding members of the party--who fell out after allegedly noting that the founding president was regionalizing everything--told us that the party is State House's idea.

"Look here, Aford resurgence under Enock Chihana is prevalent for all to see. This is no good news for Chakwera because he thought, under the Tonse Alliance banner, Chihana would be campaigning for him. When Chihana broke away from the alliance, started campaigning on his own and went all out attacking Chakwera, things haven't been well at the State House. The remedy was to register a party that can be run by Chihana's political nemesis, Mwenifumbo, with one goal: disturb Chihana's resurgence and share Northern Region votes," he said.

He added that Mwenifumbo, already enjoying the post of Northern Region Water Board chairperson, couldn't resist the offer because it would help him settle old scores with Chihana who, apparently, has his political financing intact from sources we could barely trace.

"Open your eyes. How do you have a government job and form an opposition party against the same government that employed you? How does Mwenifumbo attack the Chakwera hand that is feeding him at Northern Region water board? Its just unthinkable, that is why you need to know that these are just games," he said.

A source from State House, corroborated the information and added that Mwenifumbo's party was quickly approved and registered because of the president's blessings.

"As we talk, over K20 million has been given to Mwenifumbo to help the party as it participates in by-elections in Karonga. The funds came from the top and there is more. The goal is to destabilize Aford which is menacing in its resurgence and advance," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We had put the question to NDP interim general secretary Gerald Chilongo to comment on these developments with regards to the party's funding but as we were going to press, he had not yet come back--we promise to add his comment once he responds. However, in an interview weeks ago he confirmed that indeed Mwenifumbo leads the party. He said the party's primary goal is to contribute to Malawi's political discourse and enhance effective service delivery to its citizens.

However, political commentator Wonderful Mkhutche believes the party will not make any notable impact by itself; arguing MCP, DPP and UTM currently dominate the political landscape.

"The party may simply be positioning itself for electoral alliances as we are getting close to elections in September 2025," he argues.

Another political commentator, Enerst Thindwa said new parties will always struggle to claim meaningful electoral support in our society.

"The 50% plus 1 electoral formula has generated incentives for political entrepreneurs, with hardly a chance to win an election, to form parties or stand on their own party ticket with the aim of selling their constituency to the highest bidder in the second round," Thindwa said.