South Africa: The Meteoric Rise of Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party - South African News Briefs - March 18, 2024

The Meteoric Rise of Jacob Zuma's uMkhonto weSizwe Party

The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) emerged onto the political scene in September 2023, initially shrouded in mystery with its headquarters listed in Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal, reports News24. Despite its obscure origins, the party quickly gained traction, holding frequent public events. However, investigations revealed its headquarters to be a dilapidated house, raising questions about its legitimacy. Jabulani Khumalo, the party's interim chairperson, claims ties to the African National Congress ( ANC's) military wing, MK, though MK veterans dispute his involvement. The party faced objections from the ANC, which accused it of appropriating the MK name. In December, former president Jacob Zuma announced his affiliation with MKP, citing dissatisfaction with the current ANC leadership. This announcement sparked controversy and intensified the ANC's opposition to the party. Despite facing legal challenges and criticism, MKP saw significant growth in KwaZulu-Natal, with polls indicating it could become a major player in the upcoming elections. However, questions remain about its funding and leadership beyond Zuma.

Johannesburg Faces Water Cuts and Electricity Outages Amidst Heatwave

Residents and businesses in Johannesburg are bracing for further water supply and electricity disruptions as Joburg Water announces additional water cuts amidst persistent hot weather driving up consumption, reports EWN. Eskom has elevated power cuts from Stage 1 to Stage 2 on Monday. Joburg Water urges compliance with level-one restrictions and intensifies water conservation efforts, calling on households and businesses to participate. Areas like Linden and Roodepoort are experiencing low or no water pressure due to high demand, exacerbated by previous water shortages following a lightning strike at the Eikenhof pump station. Joburg Water's measures include restrictions such as refraining from watering gardens between 6 am and 6 pm to alleviate the strain on resources.

Ramaphosa Calls for Political Tolerance Amid Alleged ANC-IFP Clashes

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged political tolerance in the wake of alleged attacks by Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) supporters on African National Congress (ANC) supporters in KwaZulu-Natal, reports IOL. The ANC Women's League accused the IFP of violence, which the IFP denied, vowing to report the League to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). Ramaphosa condemned the violence, promising investigations by both the ANC and the police. The altercation began at an event attended by Ramaphosa and King Misuzulu kaZwelthini, highlighting tensions between the ANC and IFP. Ramaphosa stressed the need for peaceful elections and called on all parties to discourage violence. The ANC reiterated its condemnation of violence and called for police investigation, while the IFP challenged accusations, stating its commitment to non-violence and denouncing the event's disruption. Political tensions remain high as parties prepare for elections.

Search for Missing Charter Boat and Skipper Near Mozambique Border

A search is underway for a missing charter ski boat, the 'MAGNUM TOO', and its skipper, John Matambu, along with passengers, near the Mozambican border, reports News24. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) was alerted to their disappearance under suspicious circumstances, indicating possible foul play. The vessel is believed to have left Sodwana Bay in northern KZN on Saturday morning. Despite search efforts initiated by NSRI crews and a private aircraft, there have been no signs of the boat. Concerns are growing for Matambu's safety and the passengers, with fears that the boat may have been seen heading north towards Mozambique. Authorities suspect false information may have been provided by those who chartered the boat. Anyone with information is urged to contact the authorities.

