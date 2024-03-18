Angola: More Than 5,000 People Affected By the Rains in Caxito

Liv Bruce / Unsplash
(File photo)
17 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — Two people died from electrocution, while 5,312 homes and 36 public and private facilities were affected by the rains that have been falling in the province of Bengo.

The municipality most affected by the rains is Dande, with 394 homes destroyed, 4,807 flooded, of which 105 are about to collapse, according to provisional data from the Provincial Command of the Civil Protection and Fire Service of Bengo.

This situation left more than 31,866 people in a state of vulnerability, the data indicates.

Seven schools, two health centers, 20 warehouses, three pharmacies and an equal number of bakeries were also affected.

To alleviate the situation, water suction work is being carried out in the neighborhoods of Kitonhi, Mubungo, Kimaria, Bairro 8 in Açucareira and other affected areas.

On Saturday, a private institution offered 10 water pumps, while the companies EPAL and EPAS-BENGO provided three immersed pumps that were distributed to the most affected neighborhoods, for water suction.

To eliminate the risk of electrocution and protect equipment, the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) interrupted the supply of electricity in the province on Friday. CJ/IF/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.