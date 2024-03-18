Angola: More Than 5,000 People Affected By the Rains in Caxito

Caxito — Two people died from electrocution, while 5,312 homes and 36 public and private facilities were affected by the rains that have been falling in the province of Bengo.

The municipality most affected by the rains is Dande, with 394 homes destroyed, 4,807 flooded, of which 105 are about to collapse, according to provisional data from the Provincial Command of the Civil Protection and Fire Service of Bengo.

This situation left more than 31,866 people in a state of vulnerability, the data indicates.

Seven schools, two health centers, 20 warehouses, three pharmacies and an equal number of bakeries were also affected.

To alleviate the situation, water suction work is being carried out in the neighborhoods of Kitonhi, Mubungo, Kimaria, Bairro 8 in Açucareira and other affected areas.

On Saturday, a private institution offered 10 water pumps, while the companies EPAL and EPAS-BENGO provided three immersed pumps that were distributed to the most affected neighborhoods, for water suction.

To eliminate the risk of electrocution and protect equipment, the National Electricity Distribution Company (ENDE) interrupted the supply of electricity in the province on Friday. CJ/IF/DOJ