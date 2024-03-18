Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF to Hold Primary Elections to Choose Mt Pleasant, Harare East Candidates

SIX aspiring Zanu PF Members of Parliament have been cleared to contest in next Saturday's primary elections to choose the party's by-elections candidates for Harare East and Mt Pleasant constituencies.

The by elections have been pencilled for April 27.

The two constituencies fell vacant following MP Fadzai Mahere (Mt Pleasant) and Rusty Markham (Harare East)'s resignation from Parliament last month.

Lynnette Mahlaba and Kelvin Mutimbanyoka will square off in Harare East, while George Mashavave, perennial campaigner Jaison Pasadi, Chris Chuchu and Biddle Gwasira will battle it out in Mt Pleasant.

Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha told journalists at the weekend that Mnangagwa had given the six the greenlight to contest.

"The party has set Saturday the 23rd of March as the date for primary elections. Primary elections are held where there is more than one aspiring candidate.

"Therefore, I am pleased to announce that His Excellency and Zanu PF First Secretary Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has approved the candidates in the Zanu PF primary elections next Saturday."

Only Zanu PF members whose names appear on cell registers and also be registered voters under the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission will be allowed to cast their ballots in the plebiscite which the revolutionary party is guaranteed victory.

The political commissar reiterated Zanu PF was a democratic institution which allows its members to freely choose representatives in Parliament.

"The party is on record to say we do not impose candidates and we encourage all our members to come forward and participate so that they can exercise their right of choosing preferred candidates," Bimha said.

He emphasised that once the primary elections are over, every Zanu PF cadre should rally behind the winning candidates in campaigning ahead of April 27.