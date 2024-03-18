Kenya: 4 of the Best Bakers in Nairobi

From flaky croissants to decadent cakes, pastries seem to be on every corner in Nairobi. But with so many bakeries to choose from, where do you go for the truly exceptional bakes? We've scoured the city to find the best of the best, and here are our top 4 picks, in no particular order.

Sugar Baked

Calling all cheesecake connoisseurs! Sugarbaked's Raspberry Cheesecake is a masterpiece. Dense and rich, with a perfect balance of fluffy, fresh creaminess, sweetness, and a delightful tang. This bite-sized wonder is made using an Italian cheesecake technique that has been tweaked to suit local tastes and preferences.

Le Grenier à Pain

Le Grenier à Pain Kenya isn't just a bakery - it's a taste of France. They offer a delightful selection of high-quality breads and pastries, alongside breakfast, lunch, and even high tea.

But the real star of the show? The legendary Croissant au Beurre. Made with meticulous care and 100% real butter, it delivers the perfect balance of flakiness, airiness, and buttery richness - everything a true croissant should be!

Le Grenier à Pain doesn't stop at croissants. Their award-winning baguettes (crowned best in Paris in 2010 and 2015!) From the crispy crust outside to the airy pockets inside, the hallmarks of a truly exceptional baguette. Made with a gut-friendly sourdough base and free from preservatives (they use only wheat flour, water, and the magic of their unique process), these baguettes are a testament to pure, delicious tradition.

The Cookie Bar

The Cookie Bar at Sarit is your haven for all things soft, chewy, and bursting with flavor. Dive into a world of over 15 delicious cookie creations, from the classic chocolate chip (where their journey began) to their top seller, the Nutella cookie.

Art Bakery

Artcaffé wasn't just founded on a love of baking - they were the very first in Nairobi to introduce the now-beloved almond croissant. This isn't your average pastry. Their flaky, buttery croissant is filled with a sweet, sticky frangipane, topped with a crispy, chewy topping, and finished with flaked almonds. No wonder it's one of Artcaffé's most popular and fastest-selling treats!