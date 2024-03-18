Angola: Submarine Cables Cut Causes Minimal Impact On the Internet

16 March 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The telecommunications company Angola Cables acknowledges the existence of a minimal impact on the failure of internet access, as a result of the cut in international submarine cables WACS, SAT-3, MainOne and ACE, located on the West coast of Africa.

According to the company, the incident that occurred this week "did not affect international communications", despite some degradation in quality.

According to a press release to which ANGOP had access today, "it is still not known for sure what the reasons were that led to the cutting of the cables, but Angola Cables assures that the impact at national level and in the remaining African countries is being minimized by redirecting international communications to the SACS cable, which connects Angola directly to Brazil and then to the United States of America and Europe."

Angola Cables has a network backup and restoration solution, using cables that were not affected by the aforementioned incident, namely SACS + EllaLink.

However, the telecommunications company ensures that its technical teams are working diligently to guarantee the stability of services for African operators who need these services. CPM/QCB/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.