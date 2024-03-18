Angola Defends CPLP Joining Efforts in Favor of Rights of Citizens

Luanda — Angola's Ombudswoman, Florbela Araújo, advocated last Friday, in Lisbon the need of the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP) to work together in order to defend the rights, freedoms and guarantees of citizens.

When speaking at the handover of portfolios to Portugal's ombudswoman, Maria Lúcia Amaral, the outgoing president of the CPLP Ombudsperson Network considered the role played by the institutions of this Portuguese-speaking community in defending the rights of its citizens to be of crucial importance.

For her part, the new chairperson, Maria Amaral thanked the work carried out by Angola during her term and committed to continuing the tasks that remained pending for various reasons, according to a press release to which ANGOP had access this Saturday.

Cabo Verde's Ombudswoman, José Carlos Delgado, also acknowledged "with great appreciation" Angola's work during his mandate.

The opportunity served for senior officials from the Angolan Ombudsman's Office to benefit from an exchange of experience in matters of procedural processing and management of complaints at the Portuguese Ombudsperson's Office.

The handover ceremony took place at Palácio Vilalva, in Lisbon, and was witnessed by diplomats from the Angolan embassy in Portugal and by the executive secretary of the CPLP, Zacarias da Costa.

The Brazilian Attorney for Citizens' Rights and representatives from CPLP countries, among other online participants, were also part of the act.

The CPLP Ombudsperson Network was created on May 28, 2023, in Portugal, pursuing the principles and objectives of the United Nations, as well as the Paris Principles. CPM/QCB/DOJ